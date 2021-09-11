PPHD 9/9::1

Though some people have questioned announcements that a booster is recommended for the COVID-19 vaccine, he said, it was always known that a booster would be needed. The question had always been about the dosing schedule, he said, pointing to multiple dose vaccines are the norm. Expanded clinical schedules over time allow for optimization of dosing schedules, he said, which is why many vaccines have schedules that are six months to a year from the first dose, such as childhood immunizations, or even those that we get periodic boosters, such as the tetanus vaccine. However, He called it a successful strategy to circulate the vaccine without optimizing that booster schedule first, particularly to ensure that those who were at high risk were vaccinated. Most people who are immune-comprised will need a third dose just to reach adequate levels of immunity, which is immunity is waning sooner for older people and the booster has been approved already for those individuals who are immune-comprised.