Preschool photo page 11B

PRESCHOOL

Learning, laughing & lots of fun

By BRAD STAMAN

Star-Herald

“What is our letter for the week?” Hemingford preschool teacher Shari McClure asked her preschool class.

They think and say, “Y.”

“What is our animal for Y?”

They think some more.”

“Is it Yancey Yak?”

“Yes.”

The lively group of preschoolers had just finished lunch and began their class time.

“We sing, we do the calendar and play time,” preschooler Avery Huss said when asked what all they did at school. “We do snack and the pledge and we do puzzles.”

Huss is one of nine students in McClure’s afternoon class. There are 10 in the morning class.

Preschool has been a part of the Hemingford school system for 15 years. Since the 2005-06 school year, McClure said. “I’ve taught here for the last 10.”