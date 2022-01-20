DUI Enforcement Grant results released

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Wave from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1. Scottsbluff Police Department Officers worked a total of 205.5 hours of overtime funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

This enforcement effort resulted in the following arrests or citations; Driving Under the Influence, 5; No Registration, 42; Seat belt violation, 14; Driving Under Suspension, 13; No Operators License, 9; Speeding, 4; Minor in Possession of Alcohol, 4; Open Container, 3; Possession of Marijuana, 3; Traffic Light Violation, 2; Failure to Yield, 2; Stop Sign Violation, 1; Following too Close, 1; Railroad Crossing Arm Violation, 1; Stolen Vehicle Possession Arrest, 1; Leaving Accident Scene, 1; Improper Turn, 1; Fictitious Plates, 1; Refusal of PBT, 1l Possession of Methamphetamine, 1; Window Tint Violation, 1; Reckless Driving, 1.

Scottsbluff Police officers issued 224 warnings during the grant. Officers investigated 20 non-injury accidents and three injury accidents during the grant.

Although this grant is over, the Scottsbluff Police Department will continue to actively enforce traffic laws in Scottsbluff and Terrytown.