PVC falls twice to Buckley

The Buckley Bombers, and Gering PVC Seniors played a doubleheader in Gering on Monday with the Bombers winning both 12-3, and 10-5.

Game one of the doubleheader started out scoreless in the first inning. Buckley was on the board first putting up a run in top of the second inning before putting up three more runs in the top of the third inning.

Gering would respond in the next half of the inning with a home run from Dalton Wiese over the right field wall bringing in Ryan Johnston and Tristan Stauch.

The Seniors were unable to score for the remainder of the game whilst giving up eight more runs, and the game ending by run-rule after the sixth inning.

“I think the first game was a combination of things, we didn’t take a very good approach at the plate. We had the bases loaded early then gave up a double play, which was some bad luck. But we had a good spark from a 3-run home run,” PVC Coach Danny O’Boyle said. “That got us back into the game but from there, things snowballed a bit.”

A good part of the defeat in the first game came down to errors in the field by the Seniors.

“Errors led to more errors. We gave up a lot of 2-out hits and errors and walks, and those things come back to hurt you, especially when you’re playing a team like Buckley,” O’Boyle said.

The second matchup was closer, but ultimately the Seniors were unable to prevail over the Bombers.

It was a high scoring ball game from the start, with the Bombers putting up three runs in the first inning, and PVC putting up all five of their runs in the same inning.

The Seniors were able to load the bases and Jackson Howard scored off of a walk, Stauch was the next to score off a walk, Tyler Garrett was able to score off of a passed ball, followed by Johnston scoring on a dropped third strike. The final run for the Seniors was a Chris Bliss steal of home plate.

Ultimately it was more of the same in game two for PVC as they were unable to capitalize on the momentum they captured early in the game.

“We did a good job of taking advantage of some things early on in game two, but it seemed for the rest of the game we just were flat again. Right now, this group isn’t doing a very good job of feeding off of each other. It doesn't seem like we’re playing with much enthusiasm, and just not enjoying the game,” O’Boyle said.

PVC will travel to North Platte on Thursday, June 16 to take on the Nationals in a junior/senior doubleheader.

Game 1

BCKL 013 44 - 12 12 1

PVC 003 00 - 3 4 2

L - Jackson Howard

HR - Dalton Wiese

Game 2

PVC 302 050 0 - 5 11 1

BCKL 500 000 0- 10 2 5

L - Carter Reisig

2B - Jackson Howard

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.