Raben's Market::3

SMALL BUSINESS

Providing for locals

Doing what they can to keep the market stocked.

By MARK McCARTHY

Star-Herald

“What’s the deal with the coffee creamer?” a customer asks as she brings her items to the register at Raben’s Market in Hemingford.

Owner Mike Raben tells her the creamer is one of the many items that have become unexpectedly difficult to get in stock, along with such random items as chicken broth, certain spices and dry mix packets for spaghetti sauce and gravy among other things.

These are the strangest of times for Raben, who began working in the store by sweeping floors when he was in elementary school. He worked through high school under the previous owner before heading off to school in Cheyenne, then a stint in the Air Force. He missed the small town atmosphere in Hemingford, returned to the area and went back to work in the store. Raben and his wife, Amy, bought the store in October 2002, and Mike Raben has been running the store on his own since Amy passed away in 2013.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the area in March 2020, Raben said things changed in the store.