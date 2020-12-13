Rask lights GALLERY-VIDEO 120820

Photo gallery in Photos to batch edit
Video in Videos for web
Maunette knows about both
Christmas lives at Gering home
By MARK McCARTHY
Star-Herald
Seven years ago, just a few strings of lights and a Winnie the Pooh inflatable adorned the home of Troy and Heather Rask.
Today, more than 30,000 lights and 30 inflatables light up the neighborhood around their home at 1055 Ninth Street in Gering, and they expect to add more in the coming years.
“This year we did a lot more because it’s been such a (lousy) year for everybody - COVID, the voting, this, that, you name it,” Troy Rask said. “My mom passed away, so we just went all out this year for everybody.”
Heather Rask echoed the sentiment.
“We like to see the smiles on everybody’s faces,” she said. “We’ve gotten videos of our friends bringing their grandkids or whatever by, and seeing their expressions is so cool.”
One video sent to the Rasks is a video of the display with the voice of a child in the background saying, “Wow” in wonderment. One mother brought her children by and the kids made “Happy Christmas” notes for Troy and Heather.
Troy said they use multiple outlets on separate circuit breakers to keep the lights on. And the electric bill?
“Last year wasn’t bad, we didn’t have quite as much stuff, it was about $100-125 more,” he said. “If we can put a smile on people’s faces, that hundred bucks ain’t nothing.”
There are eight or nine new inflatables this year, but a couple from the past were retired due to wear and age. Troy said the new St. Bernard and Santas are among his favorites.
The supplies are purchased at random whenever the Rasks find something they want to add. One fateful day, Heather had an appointment and Troy went shopping. Two shopping carts later, Troy was done.
Christmas and the Fourth of July are favorite holidays for the couple, who have been together 12 years.
“Fourth of July and Christmas, because I can go all out,” Troy said. “Our Fourth of July is just as big as our Christmas.”
To get the lights and inflatables all up in time, the Rasks start putting decorations up a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving.
“It took us three solid weekends with me and her working,” Troy said. “Then, I take care of my dad because he has Alzheimer’s, he just lives three houses down, but in the morning he sleeps in, so I’d come work another three hours in the mornings. We’ve got a lot of hours in it.”
The inflatables can create some issues.
“It’s a lot of babysitting the inflatables,” Heather said. “If it’s windy, of course, we can’t put them up, so we have to fold them up and put rocks on them so the wind doesn’t tear them up.”
Heather’s son, Tristan, has the genetic disorder angelman syndrome, but Heather said he very much enjoys the lights and decorations.
“The lights really make him smile, too,” Heather said. “To see him smile is cool. When I go out for the evening to (Troy’s) dad’s house, (Tristan) has a big smile when we walk out.”
For the Rasks, the Christmas display is a labor of love, and one that carries more meaning for them than most folks see from the outside.
The lights are typically on from 4:30-9:30 p.m. unless the wind is too strong for the inflatables. Troy said they will likely keep the display going until New Year’s Day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!