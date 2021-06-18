Regional West physicals

HEALTH CARE

Regional West Physicians Clinic offering sports physicals this summer

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine and Urgent Care are now offering sports physicals for area athletes in grades 8 through 12 for $45, or use your insurance wellness benefit for a well-child exam. Talk to your provider, physician, nurse, or front office staff at Regional West to find the option that is best for you.

Sports physical appointments can be scheduled throughout the summer at Urgent Care and all five Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine locations: Scottsbluff, Gering, Morrill, Chappell and Sidney. Athletic physical forms will be provided. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Physicals are good for the 2021-2022 school year.

Walk-in clinics are available at the Sidney clinic every Saturday through Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, and the Chappell clinic every Monday through Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of these sports physicals is also $45, or use your insurance wellness benefit for a well-child exam.