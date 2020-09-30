Reward offered for missing Scottsbluff girl

A reward has been offered for the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since July.

Scottsbluff Police notified the media and the public that a $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the location of the girl, who has been missing since she ran away on July 19. She is described as being 5’3” in height, weighing about 104 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Additional information from police report that she may be accompanied by Krystal Ramos, 34, who police say was last reported driving a black Chevy Impala bearing the license plates 7 WY CHUY. Ramos could be in the Colorado area and in the company of two men, Lino Quintana or Marcello Margarito Quintana Torres, 36.

Scotts Bluff County Court documents identify the three as birth relatives of the girl.