Ribbon Cuttings

Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she was pleased with the turnout for the ceremony.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation,” she said. “It’s a really addition to the pathway.”

Following the bridge ribbon cutting, the crowd made its way down to the newly renovated 23 Club Complex where a second ribbon cutting was held to officially open up the complex for baseball.

Before 23 Club president Geoff Nemnich took ahold of the giant pair of scissors to cut the ribbon, Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan shared a few words of thanks and support for all the individuals who made the project possible.

“I would like to say thank you to all of the city employees, especially Mark Bohl, that had worked on this project, along with Paul Reed Construction, as well as Geoff Nemnich, the 23 Club president,” she said. “We couldn’t have done this without them. And also for all of you as parents that have helped raise money for this. What a great experience.”

After McKerrigan’s short speech, Nemnich, along with city manager Dustin Rief, public works director Mark Bohl, Paul Reed Construction COO Jeff Marks and Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce member Karen Anderson, cut the red ribbon extending across the home plate.