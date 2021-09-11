Rich Macke for 09-12

9/12 - The Day After
Rich Macke
Star-Herald Publisher
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over
After spending a better part of Monday, September 11, 2001 many ended our day in shock of what occurred on American soil. We couldn’t rationalize it as the devastation was simply unreal. Almost as if we were watching a movie, but it was very real.
It was a day that would reshape the way we looked at our world. The attacks showed us that we had a true enemy that hated us. And that they would attack complete strangers without question, just because we live in the United States of America.
Multiple coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Capitol had been in the planning stages for years, designed to cripple and terrify our nation. Although two of the three locations noted above were struck by airplanes hijacked and flown by Al-Qaeda suicide pilots, ultimately killing close to 3,000 US citizens, they failed in crippling and terrifying us.
We woke on 9/12 to a new nation. We were a nation angry about the lives of so many needlessly taken from us. We were a nation angry that anyone would attack us on our soil in such a violent way. Television and Newspaper headlines reminded us of what we witnessed the day prior, many calling for war against the terrorists responsible for the attack.
But as harrowing and sad as the events were, we united as a country. We united as people. We united in prayer. We united in hate. We united in compassion. Our political, racial, religious and fundamental differences were put aside.
From that day forth for a number of years, we were proud and supportive of our fellow citizens across the nation. We have been especially supportive of those sent to Afghanistan on the heels of 9/11 to find those responsible and keep us safe from further attacks.
For 20 years following 9/11 we felt safe. Yes, there have been attacks since, but they were minimal in comparison. However today I wonder how safe we really are. The recent withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has opened up the opportunity for the next terrorist group to attack again. Let’s pray that doesn’t happen.