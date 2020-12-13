Rich Macke for 12-13

OPINION
Kimball loses staple of community
Rich Macke
Star-Herald publisher
Last Sunday evening a message came across my phone from a very good friend. Doug Southard, former Advertising Director for the Star Herald, informed me that his father had passed away after contracting COVID-19 and suffering through complications from pneumonia it brought with it.
I only visited with Tom Southard a few times since moving to Scottsbluff. But had we not met, and the only understanding as to what kind of man he was came from my relationship with his son and family, I would know that Tom Southard was a fantastic human being. And one we all would be blessed to have known.
Tom was a family man that instilled great personal ethics into his children and grandchildren. Family wasn’t just a word to him it was the reason for the word to ever exist. I know this by having the honor of knowing the family. Yes, they are all very good friends and great people.
Outside of his life as a family man, Tom loved sports. Yes, he was an avid golfer that cherished his time on the golf course with family and friends. And I understand he was pretty good too.
He also loved to write about sports as a reporter for the Western Nebraska Observer in Kimball. Over his 55 years covering local sports, he was able to have a front row seat as he documented the careers of thousands of students across the area. In his own words “it’s a dream job”.
The love for his job gained him recognition into the Nebraska Press Association Golden Pica Pole Club on June 25 of this year, for devoting 50 years or more of faithful service to the newspaper profession in Nebraska.
Friends and loved ones of Tom Southard have every right to be saddened by his loss. He was one heck of a great person. COVID-19 took him from us much too soon. I’m certain Tom would say “don’t mourn my loss. Celebrate my life for it was a great one”.
We all have had our memories of Tom, some of course, more than others. Knowing the Southard family, I think they also would want us to remember the man they loved so very much, in the great memories we have.
His legacy will live on far beyond tomorrow, next month, next year or even 20 years from now. Great people leave their mark on those they come into contact with. Tom Southard will forever be remembered as a great man, great father, great husband and great friend.
