Richards letter run 05-15

Please, celebrate safely

We are amid high school graduations with receptions and celebrations. What an exciting time.

We would like to remind adults that this is the time to celebrate your graduate. It is not the time to use this exciting time as an excuse to host a party for your friends. Please, we urge you to be diligent and not provide alcohol at your celebrations and enjoy family and friends in a safe and healthy environment.

In 2019 according to the Nebraska Department of Roads there were a total of 36,706 total crashes of which there were 17,198 injuries and 248 fatalities. Of those fatalities, 24% involved alcohol. 52.2% of all alcohol involved crashes were drivers between 21-34 years of age. Those drivers 15-20 years of age made up 9.5% of alcohol related crashes despite the legal age is 21.

It is against the law to provide alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age. Students graduating are under 21 years of age. As you plan your celebrations, keep in mind to have a healthy and happy celebration. Do not provide alcohol for anyone under 21, it is the LAW.