Fundraiser planned for local child with rare genetic disorder
Fundraiser planned for local child with rare genetic disorder

Gering Zion Church will be hosting a special family fun fundraiser Sunday, July 25, to support one if its youngest members in his fight for life.

Two-year-old River Corbit has been diagnosed with ocular motor apraxia and suspected speech apraxia, which have both been linked to his eventual diagnosis of Joubert Syndrome. He is missing part of Chromosome 2, about 16 genes in his DNA. He was born without a second kidney, and his first kidney is in early stages of failure.

The Corbit family has been doing all it could to get the best doctors and get him into the best facilities, but it has taken a financial, emotional and spiritual toll, his parents, Jason and Kristy Corbit, said. That’s why Pastor Tim Hebbert of Gering Zion wanted to do something to help.

“He (River) is such a sweet little boy. He’s just the smartest little dude,” Hebbert said. “We are just trying to help him as much as we can.”

The fundraiser will include a silent auction, cake sales, a barbecue and swimming at the pool for kids. All silent auction items, cakes and barbecue catering have been donated so that all proceeds will go straight to the Corbit family for things like medical and transportation needs.

The fundraiser will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the YMCA Pavilion, with free swimming for the children. The silent auction will also begin at 3 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m. Treats like popcorn, cotton candy and soda will be on sale from 3 to 5 p.m. Marky’s Meat will cater a barbecue meal starting at 5 p.m.

“They (the people at Marky’s Meat) go to our church,” Hebbert said. “They’re pretty amazing at stepping up and helping out with stuff like this.”

Hebbert said events like this one always remind him about why he loves this community.

“Whenever there’s these kind of fundraisers, it reminds me of how special people around here are,” he said.

Hebbert said organizers are still looking for people who are willing to bring salads and/or help set up. If interested in bringing a salad, contact Gering Zion Church. For those wanting to help set up, arrive at the pavilion by 2 p.m. on Sunday.

River Corbit

 JASON CORBIT/Courtesy photo
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

