Fundraiser planned for local child with rare genetic disorder

Gering Zion Church will be hosting a special family fun fundraiser Sunday, July 25, to support one if its youngest members in his fight for life.

Two-year-old River Corbit has been diagnosed with ocular motor apraxia and suspected speech apraxia, which have both been linked to his eventual diagnosis of Joubert Syndrome. He is missing part of Chromosome 2, about 16 genes in his DNA. He was born without a second kidney, and his first kidney is in early stages of failure.

The Corbit family has been doing all it could to get the best doctors and get him into the best facilities, but it has taken a financial, emotional and spiritual toll, his parents, Jason and Kristy Corbit, said. That’s why Pastor Tim Hebbert of Gering Zion wanted to do something to help.

“He (River) is such a sweet little boy. He’s just the smartest little dude,” Hebbert said. “We are just trying to help him as much as we can.”

The fundraiser will include a silent auction, cake sales, a barbecue and swimming at the pool for kids. All silent auction items, cakes and barbecue catering have been donated so that all proceeds will go straight to the Corbit family for things like medical and transportation needs.