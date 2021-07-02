Ronnie Greene::1

Green said it will be a national search, though Bradshaw and others in the system who may be interested in the position can be candidates. A national search typically takes three to four months to identify candidates and bring those candidates in to interview for the position. The goal of the search will be “to bring the best leader here to the Panhandle center, which is a high priority for the University of Nebraska and has been for its 111-year history here.”

The last time Greene visited PREC was in 2019, prior to the pandemic. As a land grant university, the University of Nebraska has campuses across the state.

“I like to refer to this wonderful place as a big small place,” he said, noting that the geography is large, with 1.9 million people over the 400-plus mile state.

As you travel across the state, he said, you cross five different agro-ecological zones and experience changes in elevation, making it one of the most diverse states in the country. As the land grant university for the state, he said, the University of Nebraska is here to serve the state with its education, research and engagement missions.

“Our commitment here is strong,” he said, saying that the PREC “has a full boat here” regarding staff and has a great team of specialists.