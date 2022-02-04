RUN BY 02/06 big fish auditions

SHS Production of ‘Big Fish’ holding auditions for children ages 8-11

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff High School has an exciting opportunity to add children to this year’s musical production of “Big Fish.”

The SHS musical production is seeking 12 children to be cast as children in town, scouts, young Will and Will’s son. The children must appear to be 8-11 years old and be a maximum of 5 feet tall.

Requirements for the roles include the children to be a student at an SBPS feeder school or a child of an SHS staff member, be in third through fifth grade and under 5 feet tall, be able to sing on pitch, be able to attend scheduled rehearsals and be able to be at the performances. In addition, the child cast as young Will must be a boy with blonde hair to match our high school actor.

Rehearsals will be one to two evenings a week in February, and three to four evenings in March. We will try to excuse the children by 9 p.m. at most rehearsals, although rehearsals during the last couple weeks of production will last until 10 p.m. each night. A current rehearsal schedule can be found at ronne.com, and a more specific child schedule will be listed soon.