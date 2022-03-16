RUN BY 03/17 WNCC foundation celebration

WNCC Foundation to celebrate 50 years of service

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation will celebrate its 50th year of service on March 24 at the Gering Civic Center.

In October 1971, the Nebraska Western College Board of Governors named the first Foundation Board of Directors, and on March 24, 1972, the Foundation received 501(c)(3) status, allowing them to accept tax deductible gifts on behalf of the college.

Since its inception the WNCC Foundation has served a critical role in a wide variety of projects and initiatives at WNCC, including the renovation of the current John N. Harms Center (2005), the Powerline Construction & Maintenance facility in Alliance (2006), the Monument Marathon (2012), the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center in Sidney (2018), the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center (2019), renovations to the Scottsbluff Campus Main Building (2019), and the creation of the Diesel Truck & Heavy Equipment Technology program (2021).

The WNCC Foundation prides itself on supporting the mission of WNCC while enhancing the lives of community members, the quality of the college, and the community it serves.

“The WNCC Foundation helps bolster the Panhandle’s workforce by giving communities an opportunity to come along side us to provide scholarships, create programs, and improve facilities,” WNCC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Reisig said. “We are grateful for the community support that has made the WNCC Foundation what it is today.”

Today, more than 70 scholarships are administered through the WNCC Foundation each year. The Foundation has also established the Student Emergency Fund (SEF), which is available for any student with immediate financial need. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the SEF has expanded more than five times in order to respond to urgent student needs.

The 50th celebration at the Gering Civic Center will include entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, a cash bar, a silent auction and keynote speaker Lukas Simianer. Simianer is a WNCC alumnus, U.S. military veteran and creator of Clusiv, the first e-learning platform to train the visually impaired to build a career and excel in the modern workforce. Simianer has earned many honors and awards, including a Purple Heart, White House Civic Honors Medal, Bob Evans Heroes to CEOs, and was named in the top 5 of Austin, Texas, start-ups in 2021.

Silent auction items include Husker volleyball tickets, Husker football tickets, local athletic and performing arts packages, fine art, golf package, condo stay in Frisco, Colorado and more. Tickets to the fundraiser are $30 and can be purchased at wnccfoundation.org or through any WNCC Foundation Board member.

“I’m excited for this event, that will not only celebrate the great history of the WNCC Foundation but will also raise money for our General Scholarship Fund,” Reisig said. “General scholarships bridge the gap for students who don’t quite qualify for a scholarship based on need or specific scholarship restrictions, but they still can’t afford to attend school without assistance.”

For more information about the Foundation and the 50th anniversary celebration, visit wnccfoundation.org or call 308.630.6550.