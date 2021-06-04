RV There Yet?::1

The travel-reality series includes a Nebraska-native, Patrice McCabe. She was raised in Lincoln and is a card-carrying, red-wearing, football watching, true Cornhusker. McCabe said she looks forward to highlighting her home state to a national audience.

McCabe is also joined by her husband Kevin, who is the executive producer as well as team organizer and former park ranger.

The McCabes have owned and operated MPI, a television production company for the past 20 years. They produced the television show Addictive Fishing Television, focused on saltwater fishing that airs on the Discovery Channel and Fox Sports. With the plan to share the show with viewers across the country, Patrice asked, “How are we going to get to all of these places, bring our tradeshow booth, sell goods, and film episodes?”

Kevin’s solution was to buy an RV.

For the past 15 years they’ve traveled in a 38-foot RV capturing unique stories. Now, they are ready to hit the road again in a 26-foot RV and Patrice said she’s not afraid to get behind the wheel.

“All those years of working and traveling on the road in the 38 footer, I never drove it, not once,” she said. “Now, this 26 footer is just my size. I love driving it, and often on our trips I am the only one driving the entire time.”