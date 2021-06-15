RWMC press release

HEALTH CARE

Regional West Community Health and Scottsbluff County Public Health Offer Summer Immunization Clinics

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Children of all ages are eligible to receive immunizations at Regional West Community Health and Scottsbluff County Public Health’s upcoming immunization clinics.

Immunization clinics will be held on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the immunization clinic in Regional West’s St. Mary Plaza. All clinics are by appointment only. The first summer clinic is scheduled for today, June 15. July clinics will be held on July 13, 20, and 27. August dates include August 10, 17, 24, and 31. Children can be vaccinated against numerous preventable diseases, including measles, mumps, and polio.

Immunizations are required to attend Nebraska schools and are covered by most insurance companies and Medicaid. Please bring your health insurance or Medicaid card to your appointment. If you do not have health coverage, vaccinations will be provided through the CDC Vaccines for Children program. No child will be turned away due to inability to pay.

Per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, Regional West continues to screen all patients and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. Please remember to bring masks and maintain social distance. To schedule your immunization appointment, call Regional West Community Health at 308-630-1126. For a list of all clinics, visit Regional West’s event calendar at https://www.rwhs.org/our-network/event-calendar.