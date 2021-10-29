RWMC press release

Keeping up with technology is critical in all types of healthcare, said Michael Yung, MD, with Radiology Imaging of Nebraska.

“Like anything in medicine, things evolve fairly quickly in treatment, and technology needs to keep up with the treatment,” Dr. Yung said. “As far as doing more targeted treatments, a new linear accelerator would allow us to provide advanced care to more patients.”

Treatment courses are more customized, and targeted to conform to the individual patient’s anatomy, as well as the location, size, and type of cancer that is being treated. By targeting these cancers with enhanced accuracy and precision, patient response to treatment can be maximized while minimizing radiation doses to normal surrounding tissues. Sparing the treatment of normal tissue reduces the side-effect risks associated with radiation therapy.

“It may allow me to offer radiation in a shorter course of treatment,” Dr. Hartman said. “That’s the name of the game for patients – less is more. It would often be a shorter course of radiation treatments.”

Being able to provide care to more patients means more patients being able to stay close to home for treatment.