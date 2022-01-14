 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sagebrush and Roses tickets on sale now
TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College Foundation announces that tickets for Sagebrush & Roses are on sale now.

This elegant evening features dinner and dancing and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Goshen County Rendezvous Center in Torrington, Wyoming. Doors will open at 6 pm.

Tickets are $75 each and may be purchased online at ewcsagebrushandroses.com at the EWC Office of Institutional Development, or by calling 307.532.8303.

Tris Munsick and the Innocents will play for this year’s celebration.

This event is sponsored by the EWC Foundation with the funds raised benefitting the agriculture and livestock judging programs at the College.

For more information about this popular event please contact the College at 307.532.8303.

