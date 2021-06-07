SB City Council 060721::2

SCOTTSBLUFF
18th Street Plaza seeks unlimited Special Designated Liquor Licenses
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
Due to popular demand, the city of Scottsbluff will be requesting an unlimited number of Special Designated Liquor Licenses (SDLs) from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. The council voted unanimously 3-0 to approve Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan to sign off on the letter at their Monday, June 7 meeting.
The commission only allows any specific location 12 SDLs per year. The 18th Street Plaza has already been issued 11 for this year — eight for the eight-week Summer Concert Series, two for the first annual Cinco de Mayo celebration and one for the beer and wine festival that has been happening every year — plus two more incoming requests and interest for many more.
“So we would be way over the limit,” economic development director Starr Lehl said.
By getting special permission for unlimited SDLs for 18th Street Plaza, the city wouldn’t have to worry about going over the allotted number ever. If the city’s request is granted, it would be permanent with check-ins by the commission every now and then, according to city attorney Kent Hadenfeldt’s understanding.
Lehl said that other communities have made similar requests in the past and have received the unlimited certification as long as there would never be a permanent liquor sales at that location. Lehl and Hadenfeldt said that since 18th Street Plaza is city-owned, it would be practically impossible for anything permanent to take place at the location.
“They (Nebraska Liquor Control Commission) want to review it every now and then to see if this is something that could be a permanent licensed area,” Hadenfeldt said. “But it will probably never be a permanent licensed area, because we don’t have the facilities for it.”
Council member Nathan Green was a little wary at first that with the unlimited designation, the plaza might become something like “the Scottsbluff Beer Garden,” and encourage all drinking events to take place there. However, Lehl explained that every event would still have to get approved for the license by the council.
Lehl did agree that there needed to be additional stipulations if the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission were to grant the request, and it would be something that she plans to work out with her staff and the city council in the future.
“If you want to pass an ordinance or resolution to limit the number, you can still do that,” she told the council. “And that was also something we talked about: how many is too many?”
The council, made up of McKerrigan, Green and Dr. Jordan Colwell, ended up voting in favor of sending the letter signed by McKerrigan, acknowledging the growth and business the events at the plaza have brought to Downtown Scottsbluff.
The council also heard public hearings for a revision to the 2021 One Year Street Plan to include a stretch of West Overland from Avenue B to Avenue I, a change order for the Mill and Overlay project related to the plan and to consider a zone change.
Action could not be taken on the rezoning or the amending of the Municipal Code relating to fireworks due to not enough council members being present.
The council approved three new Liquor License managers for three local businesses due to staffing changes and a liquor license for Goonies Sports Bar and Grill’s new patio area. They also approved to provide $25,000 in funding to Old West Balloon Fest/National Hot Air Ballooning Competition for help in hotel accommodations and an Economic Development Assistance Agreement with Prime Metals, Inc. as it looks to expand its headquarters into Scottsbluff, bringing 22 new jobs to the area under a 10-year contract. Prime Metals will receive $500,000 after it is approved in Claims at the next council meeting, and an additional $250,000 after January 1, 2023.
The meeting ended with approval of three digital signs at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, replacing fence at Cleveland Field for the amount of $7,097.70 and briefly discussing the council’s discretionary fund project list.