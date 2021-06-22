SB City Council 6-21

So, when Green found some extra “COVID money,” the office had, she decided to use it toward this new program she heard the fire department was starting. The Aging Office of Western Nebraska had $10,000 in COVID money and found an additional $10,000 with it being close to the end of its fiscal year to purchase 112 boxes.

Schingle said they’ve already begun installing some, and one has even been used successfully already.

“We did install a box … early last week and we already had a call,” he said. “It is working. It’s wonderful.”

Those who are sixty years of age or older may apply for a loaner box and the Scottsbluff Fire Department will install the box and provide a safety survey of the residence. The box is loaned, at no charge, for as long as the applicant resides at the address. Those who are interested must reside within the City of Scottsbluff or the two-mile extra-territorial jurisdiction of Scottsbluff.