SB tire collection

Scottsbluff offers used tire collection

SCOTTSBLUFF - The City of Scottsbluff Environmental Services Department advises the Scotts Bluff County public about the Scotts Bluff County Scrap Tire Collection on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

Scottsbluff staff encourage the community to properly dispose of tires by dropping them off at the Compost Facility located at 120189 County Road 26, Scottsbluff, between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Scrap tires will be recycled for available markets including feed bunks, sidewall rings for silage cover weights and alternative daily cover for landfills. This event is made possible by the Waste Reduction & Recycling Incentive Grant through the Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy.

Participants must enter by use of Highland Road. From Highland Road, turn south on County Road 26 until you reach Compost Facility.

Not allowed tires include: tractor tires, tires with mercury, tires from a tire business (collects fees for tire disposal), rims, tubes, tires from outside of Scotts Bluff County, drop off of tires before or after the dates and times of the collection event. A fifty tire maximum has been set. Residents will be required to provide proof of a Scotts Bluff County address, either with license plates or driver’s license.