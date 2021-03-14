SBNM press release

GERING - Donna Gunn will present her program “Music on the Trail: Where American Folk Songs Meet Classical Art Music” in a virtual, online format on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association and Scotts Bluff National Monument as part of the HN Speakers Bureau. Pre-registration is required. To register, please email Black Hills Parks and Forests Association at bhpf@blackhillsparks.org by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

From Westport, Missouri to “Oregon Blue” join emigrants as they traverse the Oregon Trail. Experience the vastness of the open prairie, feel the energy from atop Scotts Bluff National Monument, and triumph in the accomplishment of fording the mountains to the Promised Land. Sing the American folk songs of the mid-1800’s and experience life on the Trail. Classical piano music inspired by the folk songs is interwoven into the canvas of the covered wagon way of life. Donna Gunn, teaching-artist and founder of Focus On Piano, LLC, is dedicated to actively engaging music lovers of all ages, at all stages. Her programs are interactive experiences that invite audience members to sing songs from various points in history and re-visit timeless music. Donna interweaves music with relevant primary-source historical information to further bring the music to life.