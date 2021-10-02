Scores from Oct. 1

Football Scores
Arthur County 96, Banner County 6
Chadron 35, Sidney 6
Scottsbluff 57, Alliance 7
Potter-Dix 70, South Platte 6
Mullen 74, Morrill 24
Ogallala 16, Cozad 13
Gordon-Rushville 39, Bridgeport 32
Gothenburg 34, Mitchell 6
Lexington 17, Gering 13
North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Chase County 20
Perkins County 47, Hemingford 8
Sioux County 1, Minatare 0 (Forfeit)
Valentine 34, Hershey 0
Volleyball Scores
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23 (3-0)
South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 (3-1)