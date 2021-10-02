 Skip to main content
Scores from Oct. 1
Football Scores

Arthur County 96, Banner County 6

Chadron 35, Sidney 6

Scottsbluff 57, Alliance 7

Potter-Dix 70, South Platte 6

Mullen 74, Morrill 24

Ogallala 16, Cozad 13

Gordon-Rushville 39, Bridgeport 32

Gothenburg 34, Mitchell 6

Lexington 17, Gering 13

North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Chase County 20

Perkins County 47, Hemingford 8

Sioux County 1, Minatare 0 (Forfeit)

Valentine 34, Hershey 0

Volleyball Scores

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23 (3-0)

South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 (3-1)

