Scott Hollifield for 06-24

It was the summer of GIANTS

Scott Hollifield

Columnist

It was the summer of giants.

Around this time in 1975, I was 10 years old, a gap-toothed youngster with a bowl haircut, recently graduated from the fifth-grade, which left me one year shy of Jethro Bodine’s impressive sixth-grade education.

It was a big old goofy world, as songwriter John Prine once said, and the two biggest things in it for me were headed to my little town.

They were Andre the Giant and “Jaws.”

My window to the world was our TV, which picked up two channels, three if you climbed on the roof, spun the antenna and squinted hard. The dominant station was channel 3, WBTV from Charlotte. Every Saturday, we were blessed with Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and nearly every day that summer we saw commercials for a terrifying new motion picture with the now familiar dum-dum-dum-dum music:

“…It lives to kill. A mindless eating machine. It will attack and devour anything. It as if God created the Devil and gave him – Jaws.”

What 10-year-old boy could resist that pitch?