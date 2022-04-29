Scottsbluff, Gering participate in nature challenge

Nature enthusiasts will have their hands full this weekend as Scotts Bluff County will participate in the 2022 City Nature Challenge for the first time. This global bioblitz event tracks the variety of species present in any given ecosystem.

The Scotts Bluff County events were put together through the collaboration of the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and State Recreation Area and the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.

“It (the challenge) originally started a while ago between two cities in California and it’s slowly began to spread,” Amanda Filipi, an outdoor education specialist at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center, said. “... We’re really excited to bring this challenge statewide.”

More than 200 cities and metropolitan areas in 48 countries will participate, including Scottsbluff and Gering. Other Nebraskan cities participating include North Platte, Norfolk, Lincoln and the Omaha metropolitan area.

This will be the first time the challenge is held anywhere in western Nebraska. Filipi said it would provide a snapshot of the biodiversity in local ecosystems.

“A lot of times, folks can tell me what lives in the jungle or what lives in the Arctic, but they often can’t tell me what really cool things live in their own backyard,” she said.

Anyone in the county can join in. Participating individuals need to take photographs, videos or audio recordings of any plants or animals they encounter between April 29 and May 2.

The photographs or recordings can be taken in any location, even in one’s own backyard.

They can then upload the media to the iNaturalist app, found at iNaturalist.org.

Afterward, professionals and volunteers on iNaturalist will examine the evidence sent in. They will determine exactly what types of animals are living in any given area, no matter how common or endangered.

Those interested in structured events in specific locations have several opportunities to do so during the weekend.

“We’ll guide people and show them different natural things they can find in Scottsbluff and in Gering,” education manager Delanie Bruce of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies said.

Nature hikes will take place across the Twin Cities area. On Saturday, April 30, the first hike will begin in Centennial Park in Scottsbluff at 10 a.m.

It will be followed by hikes at Riverside Park in Scottsbluff and Northfield Park in Gering, both at 1 p.m.

On Sunday, May 1, a bird-focused hike will begin at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center at 1 p.m.

Bruce will lead the Sunday hike.

“If the birds decide not to show up ... we may adapt it a little bit,” she said.

The Saturday events will last an hour, while Sunday’s bird hike will be two hours long. Bruce said, in the future, the different groups will work more with the cities’ parks and recreation departments to host additional events.

“We wanted to spread it out between the two communities,” Filipi said.

Marketing for the challenge was done through social media and press releases.

Filipi said the events are suitable for families, adults or anyone interested in learning more about native ecosystems.

“Let’s get folks in their backyard and discover what’s cool out there,” she said.

