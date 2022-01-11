Scottsbluff girls come from behind against Ogallala

In a back and forth matchup between the Ogallala Indians and the Scottsbluff Bearcats, the Bearcats proved to be the ones with the momentum in their favor as they outlasted the Indians with a final score of 65-61.

Although the Bearcats came away with another notch in their win column, it didn’t look that way at first as the Indians went up 32-20 at halftime.

“Hats off to Ogallala I thought they came out in the first half and played fantastic, hit some shots early and kind of punched us in the mouth,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “We just needed to respond, I think we made a tactical error in trying to outshoot them.”

Ogallala got off to an early lead due in part to their stellar defensive play early on as well as the Bearcats eagerness to shoot from deep.

“I think we fell in love with the three ball. We settled on twenty footers instead of attacking the rim and relying on our teammates. So I think that was a major error, we tried to get it all back at once,” Bollish said.

Although the Bearcats started the game slow, they were able to adapt and keep pace with Ogallala later on.