Scottsbluff girls cruise, boys fall

The Bearcats displayed a promising start to the second period, rattling off an 11-0 run behind 3-pointers from Austin Thyne, Jackson Ostdiek and Tyler Harre to pull Scottsbluff to within five points of the Bolts, 24-19. However, a strong finish to the half by Thunder Basin gave the home squad a 33-21 lead at the half.

"You have to be disciplined about what you're doing and (Thunder Basin) does a good job of taking that away," Scottsbluff boys head coach Scott Gullion said. "But there's always something you can do to counter it, we just didn't do a great job of countering it."

Turnovers plagued the Bearcats early in the second half. However, Thunder Basin was held to just 14 points in the third quarter to lead 47-31 going into the final frame.

The fourth quarter was a mirror image of the first with the Bolts capitalizing off of Scottsbluff miscues. Defensively, Thunder Basin held the potent Bearcats to just eight points in the stanza in running away with the win.

Gullion was pleased with his team's effort in the second quarter and believes the Bearcats can learn from the loss.