Scottsbluff girls cruise, boys fall

GILLETTE, Wyo. -- The Scottsbluff girls basketball team bounced back after a loss to Cody on Thursday by cruising to a 61-44 win over host team Thunder Basin on Friday night in Gillette.
The Bearcat boys, however, suffered their first loss of the season after falling 67-39 to the host team Thunder Basin, Wyoming's preseason No. 1 team in Class 4A.
Scottsbluff girls head coach Dave Bollish was thrilled with his team's play against a good Thunder Basin team and the ability to put Thursday's loss behind them.
"I'm really thrilled with our kids," he said. "I'm really excited about how they stuck to business tonight and really all day today. Yesterday was really hard. We're going to want that one back. We had an opportunity to play tough against a really good team, we had some things go our way and we hit some shots."
Payton Burda had a huge night for the Bearcats, leading all scorers with 19 points and two 3-pointers. Mariyah Avila also broke double figures with 14 points and three 3-pointers, while Anna Kelley chipped in nine points off of three treys along with nine points from Paige Horne.
The Scottsbluff boys faced a 21-8 deficit after the first quarter and despite a strong effort in the second quarter, Thunder Basin proved too much.
The Bearcats displayed a promising start to the second period, rattling off an 11-0 run behind 3-pointers from Austin Thyne, Jackson Ostdiek and Tyler Harre to pull Scottsbluff to within five points of the Bolts, 24-19. However, a strong finish to the half by Thunder Basin gave the home squad a 33-21 lead at the half.
"You have to be disciplined about what you're doing and (Thunder Basin) does a good job of taking that away," Scottsbluff boys head coach Scott Gullion said. "But there's always something you can do to counter it, we just didn't do a great job of countering it."
Turnovers plagued the Bearcats early in the second half. However, Thunder Basin was held to just 14 points in the third quarter to lead 47-31 going into the final frame.
The fourth quarter was a mirror image of the first with the Bolts capitalizing off of Scottsbluff miscues. Defensively, Thunder Basin held the potent Bearcats to just eight points in the stanza in running away with the win.
Gullion was pleased with his team's effort in the second quarter and believes the Bearcats can learn from the loss.
"We have to be better. We just kind of got punched in the mouth early," he said. "I think they just brought out a lot more intensity. I was really proud of our guys in the second quarter. We fought back and made it close."
Gullion added that there is no reason to hang their heads and the loss can serve as a positive down the road.
"We're going to improve. We can't hang our heads. It's the fifth game of the season and we have a long road ahead of us," he said. "Sometimes it's good to get humbled. I don't know if we played that great in some of our wins and sometimes when you're feeling really good about yourself, it's good to get humbled."
Thyne paced the Bearcats with 13 points followed by 12 points from Harre. Michael Mickey added nine points in the losing effort, while Ostdiek finished with three points and Kaedon Patton finished with two points.
Both teams will finish out the tournament tomorrow against Evanston, Wyoming.