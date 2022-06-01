Scottsbluff reading program

Scottsbluff library summer reading program starts June 7

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is inviting area children to dive into books by joining the Oceans of Possibilities 2022 summer reading program. Boys and girls may register on Tuesday, June 7, anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the library. The program is for children from birth through those entering the sixth grade. Registration will continue through the summer for those unable to sign up on June 7.

“We are looking forward to the 2022 Summer Reading Program and have lots of activities lined up for our young readers,” Scottsbluff Library Children’s Librarian Deb Carlson said in a press release.

Children who sign up on June 7 will spin the wheel for “sea-prizes,” make and take a build-a-boat craft, receive a sea creature, brag tag and chain and register for a chance to win two LEGO Sets. The first 100 registrants on June 7 will receive their choice of a Shark inflate, plush clown fish, or light up squishy dolphin.

Special rewards will be given to children for reading books or for having books read to them. Children who read five books will earn a ticket to a theater movie party, a book bag, coupons for treats at various restaurants and an achievement certificate. In addition, reading five books will mean a chance to win a grand prize of a Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Shining Pearl game donated by NTC Logistics. For each level of books read - 10, 20, 25, 35 and 50 - different prizes, coupons and tickets are awarded. Any child who reads 100 books gets to choose a new book to take home and register for a chance to win ocean-themed prize baskets.

Weekly events will kick off in the Library Park on Tuesday, June 14, with Colorado juggler and entertainer, Sam Malcolm at the Whales of Fun event. Another program will feature Iowa magician Keith West and Miss Kitty, the Library Lady, in an Oceans of Possibilities themed show. Other events will include a movie party at the Midwest Theater, a live musical production from Theatre West followed by Water Wonders wet and wild activities in the library park, a trip through Riverside Discovery Center and 2 Lego Club building events.

Children who read 25 books can choose between two dates for the Splish Splash Pool Party at the Westmoor Pool. Although everyone is invited to come to the weekly programs, attendance is not required and readers can return books for credit any time during regular library hours.

The reading program will conclude Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Midwest Theater and will feature ventriloquist Kevin Horner. The show is sponsored by Platte Valley Companies and Scottsbluff Schools Sixpence. Following the show, prize winners for summer activities will be drawn, along with the grand prize winners. No reading requirement is necessary, admission is free and the community is invited to attend.

For more information, pick up a calendar of events, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram or call the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library at 630-6250.