seat belt results

PUBLIC SAFETY

SCOTTSBLUFF — the Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Click it or Ticket high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign held May 24 through June 6.

Scottsbluff Police officers wrote eight citations for seat belt violations and three child safety seat violations during this time period. There were a total of 82 other citations issued along with 163 warnings, and 115 arrests which includes five impaired driving arrests.

In addition to the enforcement activity seat belt use surveys were conducted before and after the campaign. The pre-seat belt usage rate was 51% and the post seat belt usage rate was 59.5%. This is an improvement; however, it is still below the 2020 Nebraska overall seatbelt usage rate of 80.6%, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Phil Eckerberg said in a press release.

Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime during the two-week time period which included the Memorial Day Weekend. The overtime was funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.