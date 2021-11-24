SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Chris Bliss steps up to the plate

MARK “CHRIS” BLISS

Stepping up to the plate

By EMILY KRZYZANOWSKI

Gering Courier

Mark Bliss, also known as Chris Bliss, is a Gering High School senior. He is the son of Mark and Karey Bliss and has a sister named Kayla.

Bliss participates in football at Gering High School. When asked about how his senior season went this year he said he was proud of his team’s improvement.

“I think it could have gone better,” he said, “but it was pretty good for what we’ve had happen in the past.”

When he isn’t participating in high school activities, he plays baseball for the American Legion. Baseball is his favorite sport, and it’s something he enjoys. His biggest accomplishment was when he “hit a dead center home run one time.” Bliss hates the White Sox.

Chris is looking forward to graduating and finishing off his senior year. After graduation he plans to go to college and become a physical therapist. He is motivated to work hard by his grandpa.

So far, his favorite part of senior year is being in his favorite class, which has been fitness and rec class.