Senior Spotlight Winkler

SYDNEE WINKLER

Getcha head in the game

By SOPHIA MCANDREW

Gering Courier

Sydnee Winkler is a student-athlete at Gering High School. Winkler is the daughter of Rick and Laurie Winkler. She has four siblings: Breanna Winkler, Paije Winkler, Taylor Winkler and Trey Winkler. This year Winkler’s extracurricular involvement includes volleyball, basketball, and Harmony. She previously participated in soccer and Poms for three years. Outside of school she works at a daycare and plays co-ed softball. Something Winkler enjoys is being with friends or playing sports.

Winkler looks forward to spending time with her friends the rest of her senior year. Her favorite part of her senior year so far is playing sports and celebrating senior night. Winkler’s favorite class is College Composition taught by Andy Stobel. Her greatest accomplishment academically is being on the honor roll every quarter. After graduation, Winkler plans on being an ultrasound technician, but is unsure of the college she wants to attend.

Basketball has run in Winkler’s family. She has played basketball since she was four years old. Her biggest supporter is her dad.

“My dad because he taught me everything I know and is a super smart basketball player,” said Winkler. “He taught me how to see the court and taught me everything I know.”

Winkler said the basketball season was a success this year.

“It went well. We got a district game. We faced a lot of adversity and I think it made us stronger as a team,” she said.

Winkler does not plan on playing basketball in college. Her biggest accomplishment in basketball was during her junior year when the team competed against Hershey and won the Hershey tournament. She also is proud of making the all-conference team. Her favorite basketball memory this year was the bus rides and messing around with Carleigh Pszanka.

Winkler offered advice to the younger generation who are playing basketball.

“Work hard in the offseason because it will definitely pay off and encourage your friends and everybody else to go out for basketball because it’s a super fun sport.”