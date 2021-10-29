 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sidney woman's death under investigation
0 comments

Sidney woman's death under investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sidney woman’s body found in fire

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

Authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old Sidney woman in a fire Thursday morning.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub released Friday that the body of Mary Ann Evans, 62, had been recovered after firefighters battled a fire at a home near 19th and Forrest Streets.

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Sidney Police Department and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at about 7:41 a.m. Thursday morning. The Sidney Police Department, Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the fire.

Schaub said an autopsy has been ordered. At this time, he said, Evan’s death appears to be accidental.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News