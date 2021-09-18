Skyview Drive-in movie

‘Twister’ to show at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in this weekend

The classic 1996 film “Twister” will come to the SkyView Drive-in screen this Friday and Saturday.

In this PG-13 movie, during the approach of the most powerful storm in decades, university professor Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and an underfunded team of students prepare the prototype for Dorothy, a ground-breaking tornado data-gathering device conceived by her estranged husband, Bill (Bill Paxton). When Harding tells Bill that Dorothy is ready for testing — and that their privately funded rival Dr. Jonas Miller (Cary Elwes) has stolen the idea and built his own — Bill rejoins the team for one last mission.

Admission costs $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 for non-members. The film will show on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, about 30 minutes after sundown, approximately 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.