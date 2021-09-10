Smith column::13 on 9/11

On September 11, 2001, the United States of America was changed forever. The world watched and held its breath as terrorists attacked our nation. In New York City, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon, Americans lost their lives at the hands of ruthlessness. While we commemorate that terrible day annually, it is receiving special attention this year, on its twentieth anniversary.

As we honor the victims of one of the worst days in American history, we continue to pray for their families, and we also remember that on our darkest day, the greatness of America was illuminated for the world to see. In disturbance we found unity, in fear we found courage, and in grief we found hope. The coming together of one nation, as one people, in a time of despair resulted in a true sense of community. For the first time in most of our lifetimes, our differences did not matter, as we were bonded in tragedy. In the midst of such horror, the strength of America was evident to a grieving world. It was a togetherness I had never seen before, and I have not seen anything like it since.