Smith column for 08-26

In order to achieve these goals, the U.S. and our allies have invested tens of billions of dollars in rebuilding Afghanistan’s infrastructure, protecting its people from insurgent attacks, and helping stand up an army of Afghan volunteers to protect the country from the Taliban insurgency. We made this investment because the goal of every President since 9/11 – Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden – has been an Afghanistan which is not reliant on United States forces for internal protection. However, while each of the three previous presidents have taken steps to draw down U.S. forces in Afghanistan, none oversaw broad intelligence failures or demonstrated callousness toward our Afghan friends the way President Biden has.

The swift collapse of Afghanistan’s republic is an outright strategic and intelligence failure by President Biden. On August 11, after Taliban insurgents had already begun capturing outlying provinces, administration officials said it would take at least 30 days for the Taliban to reach Kabul and at least 90 days for them to overwhelm the city. While the success of the Taliban in outlying provinces alone should have been enough for the Biden Administration to rethink its withdrawal strategy, to miscalculate this badly while continuing to walk away is unacceptable. Even worse, the President’s ongoing response, blaming Afghans and failing to use the full force of the U.S. military to ensure the safety of Americans and our Afghans friends as they attempt to leave, only compounds the problem. This sudden abdication also hands over to the Taliban billions of dollars in U.S. military technology.