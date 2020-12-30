Social studies Teacher Matt Salomon tackles the historic

Despite closing in spring to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Gering Public Schools decided to reopen its building for in-person classes as did nearly all Nebraska school districts. While GPS wasn’t alone in this decision, its size guaranteed it would have unique challenges controlling the spread of the virus. By the end of the fall semester, GPS reported 165 cases for the first five months of the school year. Of that 165, the district said 66 were among GHS staff and students.

This was the environment Salomon had to teach in.

“Once we hit the red on the local COVID scale, everyone was a lot more tense coming to work,” Salomon said.

In October and November, Scotts Bluff County became one of the nation’s hotspots of positive tests. On Nov. 1, the Panhandle Public Health Department reported that 64% of tests taken in the panhandle were coming up positive. At that same time, GPS elected to keep classes in-person.

“Everyone was really nervous because there was a lot of (coronavirus) in the building,” he said.

In addition to his normal in-person classes, Salomon also took on teaching a section of freshmen learning via the district’s Extended Campus Learning. For one class period a day, Salomon teaches kids who elected to stay home to avoid potential virus exposure.