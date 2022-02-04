Sport of the people

Danford worked in Germany where he was introduced to volksmarching, which gave him a chance to take in the scenery and meet people.

“It’s not strenuous exercise. You just enjoy yourself; there’s no rush,” Danford said, explaining what attracts him to volksmarching. Regular volksmarchers can also use special books to collect stamps from the areas they’ve walked and track their progress, so it becomes a personal challenge, too, Danford said.

As they explored trails around the area, they changed the route at Agate Fossil Beds after the first route was deemed too difficult for a lot of people who do volksmarching. Discover Northwest Nebraska personnel chose trails that were constructed with solid footing, well maintained and easily accessible to the public. Those trails are listed on the national website and now they are preparing to host their first event.

Northwest Nebraska has two year-round trails and one seasonal trail that volkssporters can complete at their leisure. These trails are the only volksmarch trails in the state west of North Platte.