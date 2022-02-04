Sport of the people
Volksmarch events planned in Northwest Nebraska
By LAUREN BRANT
Star-Herald
Volkssporting is coming to the Nebraska Panhandle after Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association worked with the Nebraska Wander Freunde Trailblazers club in Omaha to bring a German sport to the area.
Volkssporting is German for sport of the people where people enjoy non-competitive activities like walking, swimming, skiing, snow shoeing, and biking, according to America’s Walking Club. AWC is the national volkssporting organization that oversees 200 clubs and 2,500 events nationwide annually. The closest event to the area is the Crazy Horse Volksmarch in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Kerri Rempp with Discover Northwest Nebraska said they launched three nationally-sanctioned volksmarch trails after a local volksmarcher wanted to bring it to the area.
“Once our local resident Gary Danford introduced us to our contacts in Omaha from the Trailblazers Club, it was really just a process of working with the Northwest Trails Association locally to identify what might be some good routes,” Rempp said. “We identified about three of them and did a map my walk type of thing so they could see what it looked like.”
Danford worked in Germany where he was introduced to volksmarching, which gave him a chance to take in the scenery and meet people.
“It’s not strenuous exercise. You just enjoy yourself; there’s no rush,” Danford said, explaining what attracts him to volksmarching. Regular volksmarchers can also use special books to collect stamps from the areas they’ve walked and track their progress, so it becomes a personal challenge, too, Danford said.
As they explored trails around the area, they changed the route at Agate Fossil Beds after the first route was deemed too difficult for a lot of people who do volksmarching. Discover Northwest Nebraska personnel chose trails that were constructed with solid footing, well maintained and easily accessible to the public. Those trails are listed on the national website and now they are preparing to host their first event.
Northwest Nebraska has two year-round trails and one seasonal trail that volkssporters can complete at their leisure. These trails are the only volksmarch trails in the state west of North Platte.
The Chadron State College Trail is a year-round trail that begins at the city’s Chadron War Memorial Park and travels along the trails on and south of the CSC campus. Walkers will continue along the buffalo grass trail by a developed water-conserving landscape and past the college’s Rangeland Complex. They will also see buttes and rock formations as they go past C-Hill, built in 1924 and offers a short side hike to take in the views of the town and Black Hills.
Volkssporters will continue onto the Mari Sandoz Heritage Trail, locally called the Snake. That section of trail highlights the Thompson Natural History Preserve and Briggs Pond as well as the college’s Chicoine Center and newly renovated football stadium.
This trail is rated 2B, offering moderate climbing and an elevation change between 200 and 1,000 feet.
The White River Trail travels from the Crawford City Park to Fort Robinson State Park, running along a former railroad track and across the White River. Volkssporters will see the buttes and have access to military, pioneer and Native American history at Fort Robinson State Park. This trail is open year-round and is rated as 1B, meaning the walk is flat.
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument in Sioux County will offer a seasonal trail hike through the mixed grass prairie of the Niobrara River valley and through fossil sites. This trail is open April 1 through Sept. 30 and is rated 1A, meaning it’s relatively easy and gains less than 200 feet in elevation.
The first Northwest Nebraska Volksmarch is planned for May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with the launch of the sanctioned trails and is the only event in the state west of Grand Island.
“Having sanctioned Volksmarch trails and an event supports the NNTA’s mission to promote non-motorized trails in Northwest Nebraska and will help showcase our beautiful trails to many who may not have known of them before,” said NNTA chairman Brittany Helmbrecht. “We have numerous opportunities for outdoor exploration in this area and the opportunity to share them through the Nebraska Wander Freunde Trailblazers Club is a major success for our organization and Northwest Nebraska.”
Discover Northwest Nebraska, Northwest Nebraska Trails Association, Panhandle Public Health District and Chadron Community Hospital are organizing the May event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3uwJ8GS. There is $3 cost for all walkers and volkssporters must arrive between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to walk the route and be back before 2 p.m.
“We just hope that more people come out here to northwest Nebraska to discover this part of the state,” Rempp said. “Obviously, we have a lot of things from hunting, fishing and hiking and biking trails … We just want to try to reach a whole other set of people.”
Volkssporters, people who participate in volkssporting events, travel across the national and some travel internationally to participate in events and hopefully explore other local attractions to help with local tourism, Rempp added.
The volksmarch trails have an online start box established at http://my.ava.org/find-an-event.php for walks to use. Maps and stamps for each trail are also available for a remote physical start at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce during business hours.