SPORTS PHOTO PAGE GALLERY Obstacle Course
GOLD RUSH DAYS

Race to the finish

Sidney’s 17th annual Gold Rush Days hosted it’s first 5K obstacle course race. The youth division ran one mile, and the adult division ran a 5K, both having multiple obstacles to overcome as they ran, walked and occasionally stumbled to the finish line. Winners of the races were as follows:

Youth: Tanner Wood, 1st, 14:32; Hudson Santero, 2nd, 14:58; Lily Torres, 3rd, 15:01

Women: Valerie Richards, 1st, 28:06; Deeona Johnston, 2nd, 31:11; Kate Behrends, 3rd, 31:58

Men: Parker Dickman, 1st, 23:04; Hunter Arterburn, 2nd, 23:12; Kelan Kaiser, 3rd, 23:52

