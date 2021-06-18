SPORTS PHOTO PAGE GALLERY Obstacle Course

Trevon Newmann pulls a couple of tires to him only to carry them back to the other end of the station as one of the obstacles runners had to face in the 5K. Newmann finished 9th with a time of 29:42.
Jean Baker glides into a puddle of water at the end of the huge slip-n-slide tarp that signaled the end of the race.
Regina Narjes comes in hot and makes a cool splash at the end of the 5K obstacle race.
Sean Vera ran the 5K obstacle course in a costume and still finished 5th out of 48 registered runners.
Kate Behrends army crawls under a low net as she gets closer to finishing the 5K obstacle course. She took 11th place with a time of 31:58.
Hunter Arterburn carries two tires to a specific spot on the obstacle course. He finished in 2nd place with a time of 23:12.
Sadie Rosenbaum completes the 5K with a splash as she slides down a wet tarp for a face full of water. She ended with a time of 37:15.
Gabe Ross throws up the peace signs as he begins his 5K obstacle course run at Sidney’s Gold Rush Days.
Zach Hunker leads Shauna Russell in the army crawl in the second to last obstacle of the race.
Valerie Richards races to the next obstacle in the Sidney Gold Rush Days 5k Obstacle Course. She finished in 8th place with a time of 28:06.
Sidney’s 17th annual Gold Rush Days hosted it’s first 5K obstacle course race. The youth division ran one mile, and the adult division ran a 5K, both having multiple obstacles to overcome as they ran, walked and occasionally stumbled to the finish line. Winners of the races were as follows:
Youth: Tanner Wood, 1st, 14:32; Hudson Santero, 2nd, 14:58; Lily Torres, 3rd, 15:01
Women: Valerie Richards, 1st, 28:06; Deeona Johnston, 2nd, 31:11; Kate Behrends, 3rd, 31:58
Men: Parker Dickman, 1st, 23:04; Hunter Arterburn, 2nd, 23:12; Kelan Kaiser, 3rd, 23:52
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!