 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STAND ALONE: Chimney Rock worship photo

  • 0
STAND ALONE: Chimney Rock worship photo

Luke Storer portrayed the Apostle John during Saturday's free community worship service near Chimney Rock. Some of the people in attendance had memories of watching the original play in 1941. Director Jerry Fegler said the presentation was "moving and inspiring." Fegler estimated roughly 100 people were in attendance.

 Courtesy photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gering pool set to open May 28

Gering pool set to open May 28

The Gering Swimming Pool staff is anxious for the swimming season to begin. The tentative opening date of the pool will be Saturday, May 28.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News