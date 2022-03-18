STARS - 1ST RESP Kevin Kryzanowski

CHIEF KEVIN KRZYZANOWSKI

Making the Panhandle a better place

Righting wrongs led police chief to a career in law enforcement

By NICOLE HELDT

Star-Herald

In high school and as a young child, Kevin Krzyzanowski had always been one to recognize what is wrong and speak out for what he thought was right.

“I’ve always kind of been that person,” Krzyzanowski said. “And I think that’s what’s lead me to this,” he said of his decades of service to law enforcement.

Krzyzanowski had been with the Nebraska State Patrol for 32 years before he retired in 2018. He was attending college — at what was Kearney State College at the time — when he heard about the state patrol program.

His outlet for speaking out for what he believed was to join the state patrol. Krzyzanowski said it wasn’t as simple as deciding to apply.

“I mean, it’s quite extensive and the process takes about six months.”

Krzyzanowski explained the arduous process involved background interviews, grade level testing, polygraph testing and a lengthy interview process. The outcome led him to be one of just 20 out of more than 1,500 applicants to enter the Nebraska State Patrol during his class.

As the end of training camp approached, Krzyzanowski recalled being given a Styrofoam cup and was asked to circle three places on a six-inch map of Nebraska to show where he would prefer his first station. He said he ensured the circles covered the entire state so he and his new wife could be sent anywhere.

Krzyzanowski graduated patrol camp in 1987 and landed in North Platte for almost two years. Growing up in Gordon and always considering the Panhandle his home, when a post opened in Scottsbluff, the young Krzyzanowskis realized the opportunity to head west.

“We always liked the lifestyle that came with western Nebraska and the people,” he said.

While working for the Nebraska State Patrol, Krzyzanowski held many ranks and worked as a road trooper and in investigative drug divisions as well as the SWAT team. He did about every job at the patrol station and was promoted to lieutenant about two years before his retirement.

Krzyzanowski said he experienced many highs and lows while on the job. He enjoyed his time spent leading SWAT teams the most and found the hardest aspect of the job was supporting the families involved. Dealing with the court systems and the families meant that Krzyzanowski was living a role that encompassed a much larger scale than simply enforcing right from wrong. Though there were many high points, he realized that after serving as a trooper for 32 years it was time to retire from the role. Nebraska state troopers can opt for retirement after 25 years of service.

Not long after retiring, Krzyzanowski saw an opportunity to continue upholding the law and became the Mitchell police chief.

“One of the things I kind of want is to see if I can make it better than it was,” Krzyzanowski said. “Hire good people. And, yeah, there was a desire.”

He went into the role of police chief with the mind set of making what already existed much better. Krzyzanowski went about transforming the office and began hiring young people to fill the majority of the positions. He said it was simply hiring the right people that he envisioned would fit the role.

“That took a whole year to get that done,” Krzyzanowski said.

While Krzyzanowski is busy in his post retirement role as police chief, many changes are under way. His drive to improve the department is bringing many modernized equipment changes as well as bringing on new recruits. Krzyzanowski has improved the pay scale of the department’s staff and training as much as possible.

“That’s been exciting to see,” he said. “New people excited about their job. That was always one of the better parts of the state patrol was training, getting people ready to get the confidence and take care of themselves.”

Krzyzanowski is set with a goal to make the Mitchell Police Department better then what it was when he first found himself leading the charge and as good or better than any other department in the Panhandle.

Reflecting on his career spent correcting wrongs, Krzyzanowski said, “There’s a lot of good people to meet and a lot of bad people but, honestly, you remember the good ones.”