STARS - 1ST RESP Ryan Lohr

RYAN LOHR

No other option

Firefighting has been captain’s only calling.

By OLIVIA WIESELER

Star-Herald

Being a firefighter has always come as second nature to Scottsbluff Fire Captain Ryan Lohr. Having been with the Scottsbluff Fire Department going on 19 years, he had always known it was something he wanted to do and he took it up right away.

“When I first started, it was something that I kind of wanted to pursue,” he said, “and I was lucky enough to test really well on.”

Since it’s the only career he’s ever had, he and his family have never known anything different.

“I was a firefighter when we met and got married, so (my wife has) been pretty much used to it (for) our entire marriage,” Ryan said.

His wife, Andrea, added, “We’ve gotten so used to it. When I’m at home, he’s at work at nights — I don’t even know what calls they’re on. It’s just kind of become second nature. It’s what he does.”

For Ryan, it’s about protecting and giving back to the community.

“We take a lot of pride in helping the community,” he said. “…The satisfaction of being able to go and help somebody on their worst day is also very rewarding. I mean, that’s something that we take a lot of pride in, and we look forward to and why we train all the time.”

Scottsbluff firefighter Chris Gable said, “It’s almost hard to put into words what Ryan has done for the community just (through) the fire department, because we see the worst side of life, and Ryan’s been through that roller coaster for almost 19 years.”

That rollercoaster is something that only first responders can relate to, and it’s why working as a firefighter builds such strong connections with one’s colleagues.

“The fire service is all about the brotherhood. (That’s) something that I take to heart,” Gabis said, “and the guys that work together every day in our fire station are like a family. And for us, it was very important to be there for our family member, our brother.”

Between the brotherhood of the fire department and Ryan’s dedication to the community, it’s not much of a surprise that everyone rallied together to help out the Lohr family when times got tough.

“Back in December, he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer,” Gabis said. “And so, the Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters, which is the firefighters union for 15 members of the Scottsbluff fire department — we wanted to make sure that we could help Ryan and his family chip away at the medical expenses and really all the expenses that come with battling cancer.”

While it wasn’t something Ryan necessarily wanted, he appreciated how much the community that he’s given so much to has given back to him.

“We’re fortunate,” he said. “We’ve never asked for anything, but the outpouring of support and prayers and stuff is just, it’s really overwhelming.”

Even though Ryan is still in the midst of battling cancer, he’s able to continue his work with the fire department. Thankfully, he said, there’s understanding, but not too much special treatment.

“I’ve been really fortunate — my crew, the chief, everybody has been very supportive,” he said. “I wouldn’t go back if I couldn’t do my job. They don’t treat me special or anything, but they understand that I get neuropathy in my hands after treatment stuff, so I have to wear gloves all the time because I can’t touch anything cold or (else) it just hurts my hands and stuff. So, they’re supportive of the little things … The nights get tough sometimes when you’re up all the time, and you’re tired anyways, but thankfully, I can go home and take a nap or whatever the next day, but all in all, I can’t complain.”

No matter how tough the job might get, whether it’s because of his illness or because it’s just generally a tough job, Ryan said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s just something that’s just part of me, I guess,” he said. “I guess, I don’t really think of it as an option.”​