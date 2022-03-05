STARS - AG Jessica Groskopf

Blazing a trail for women in ag

Jessica Groskopf honored for her advocacy in agriculture.

By OLIVIA WIESELER

Star-Herald

When the Oregon Trail Community Foundation Ag Recognition and Awards Banquet committee got together in 2020, it was a unanimous vote on which individual in the community would get the newly established Spirit in Ag award.

“We decided it’s not just a family in ag that needed to be honored,” Becky Horne, OTCF event coordinator, said. “We felt like that there would be a spirit of ag award that could be given to an advocate that’s an individual who makes a difference. … With Jessica, it was unanimous.”

Jessica Groskopf is an assistant extension educator in ag economics with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center. According to a spring 2020 story in the Star-Herald, Groskopf is one of just four UNL ag economists across the state, covering around 16 counties in Western Nebraska, “or about a one-third of the state’s land mass.”

She’s been with UNL extension since 2012 — right out of college after graduating with her master’s degree in agricultural economics.

Horne said Groskopf was a no-brainer for the Spirit in Ag award because of her dedication to agribusiness and to helping ag producers in just about any way she can. Her main roles as an extension educator in ag economics is helping producers with things like lease agreements, farm-in-transition programs and commodity marketing, according to colleague Rob Eirich, who also serves as an extension educator as well as the Zone 1 engagement coordinator for the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

“She wants to help and she’s willing to work with producers to help them reach their goals,” he said. “…When you look at the opportunities — that might be marketing, it might be that transitioning plan or whatever — she just has a vast knowledge base, but yet a passion to work with producers.”

What makes her an even better resource, Eirich said, is that she is an ag producer herself alongside her husband, Andy.

“She kind of brings a little different perspective, because she’s also a producer herself with her husband on their family operation,” Eirich said. “And so, when you combine that with her experience and her vast knowledge, she’s just a great resource for producers across the state and really out here in western Nebraska.”

According to the 2020 Star-Herald story, Groskopf grew up on a 40-acre farm near Greeley, Colorado, participating in all the ag activities like 4-H and FFA. She even served as a state FFA officer for one year right out of high school.

It was these experiences that led her down a career path in agriculture, although it wasn’t originally going to be one in ag economics.

“I attended Colorado State University where I thought I wanted to be a high school ag teacher, and I rapidly learned that I wasn’t cutout for a classroom,” Groskopf said in a 2020 Star-Herald interview. “…It’s a great profession, but it wasn’t for me. So, I switched gears and started taking internships during college anywhere I could, like the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Grains Counsel, and USDA Foreign Ag Service.”

She figured out that she wanted to be on the numbers side of the agriculture industry, but not necessarily in a career that required her to live on the East Coast.

“I wanted to work for a commodity promotion association, promoting U.S. products overseas to foreign customers,” she said in the 2020 interview. “…A lot of the jobs were in Washington D.C., but that’s not who I am…cowboy boots on concrete ruin your soles, maybe even your soul itself.”

That’s when she landed a position close to home with Nebraska Extension, blending her desire to educate and help others with her interest in agricultural economics. Through her work, she’s able to interpret numbers and research for ag producers to help them make the best possible decisions for their operations.

“UNL educators bridge the gap between PhD specialists and the clients, taking the research they’re doing and translating it back, bringing it to the producers, relating it in a way that’s digestible and truly helps them make an informed decision,” she said in 2020.

Her agriculture advocacy and desire to help ag producers is what made her the perfect recipient of the Spirit in Ag award in Eirich’s eyes.

“The key there for receiving that award is just her commitment, her dedication and her passion for agriculture and wanting to see agriculture producers or young people involved,” he said. “…She has that passion to be there and help them for the future of agriculture. … She likes to work with people and help them succeed. So, I think that’s one thing that makes her such a strong educator, and a good recipient of the Spirit of Agriculture Award as well.”

Due to various uncontrollable events, including coronavirus, the ag awards banquet originally slated for spring 2020 had been moved to March 5, 2022. Horne said she is looking forward to finally honoring Groskopf and her unsung work after nearly two years of waiting.

“She truly is one of those champions that she’s just blazed this trail where there wasn’t, and this opportunity not only for other women to follow in her footsteps, but she’s just created this new opportunity that we felt like it needed honored,” Horne said. “Because even when I was growing up, there weren’t a lot of opportunities for young students, especially women, to get into agriculture unless your parents were already involved, and you look at somebody like her and you see that she is this young woman who has not only made a name for herself, but she has truly embodied everything that we were looking for with this advocacy award. … This is going to be quite an honor to be able to bring her up on stage because she’s an unsung hero.”