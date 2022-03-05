STARS - AG Steve Benzel

STEVE BENZEL

Raised in the farming way

By NICOLE HELDT

Star-Herald

“I get to be out doors, in the fresh air and play in the dirt.” Steve Benzel, a third generation Alliance farmer said.

Benzel went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for pre-engineering and realized after one year that key patch engineering and desk work were not for him. He joined his two younger brothers and dad on the family farm in 1977.

“I wanted to be able to be free to come and go as I please any time I wanted to without being required to be in a certain spot,” he said.

Benzel is a third generation Volga German farmer, his great grandfather worked in a German farm camp in Russia in the early 1900s. When the Bolsheviks began talk of unrest, Benzel’s family immigrated to the U.S. before the Russian Revolution began in 1917.

The young family most likely settled in the Panhandle because it is an agriculture community and they would be able to continue farming. Benzel’s grandfather was three or four years-old at the time.

“They got the heck out of there before that Bolshevik Revolution happened,” Benzel said. “They came over as farm laborers and they found places to live and work. They never really talked about it much but they had German Bibles when I was growing up and they spoke German amongst themselves.”

Benzel and his two brothers, Trent and Carl, were raised in Box Butte county farming on the family’s 1,200 acres that relied heavily on gravity irrigation. He recalls working with tubes and dirt ditches using gravity to flood fields.

“I worked my tail off when I was a young kid,” Benzel said. “Gravity irrigation is a dying art that I really don’t miss, but I was in a lot better shape back then.”

Through the years, the Benzel family leased, bought and sold farm ground near Alliance. In the early 1980’s the family began transitioning to pivot irrigation. It would be nearly 20 years later and many added acres before they would accumulate ‘the mighty nine’, in reference to their center pivots.

“In the early 90’s I took a hiatus and sold cars for about three or four years just to try something different,” Benzel said. “I had enough of that business and ended up back on the farm because my dad was sick and needed the help.”

In 1998, Benzels father passed away from cancer, sealing Benzel’s future in the farming industry. He explained at this stage some families could afford the risk and venture out to farm on their own but the Benzel trio could not. The brothers gravitated to separate farm responsibilities. Benzel mainly does the planting while Trent and Carl do spraying, combine duty and other field work.

The brothers farm 1,700 acres which Benzel considers fairly small for the Panhandle area. Most of the land is irrigated by the nine center pivots and the remainder of their ground is dry-land. He recalls that after his father passed away, he made the decision to become involved in agriculture organizations in the Panhandle. He decided it was time to take an active approach to figure out what was going on in the agriculture industry. Benzel later went to his first Nebraska Dry Bean Commission meeting and found himself on the board of directors with the organization for about 17 years. Roughly six years ago Benzel also became involved with the Nebraska Sugar Beet Growers Association. He humbly reflected on thinking at the time that these groups must have been desperate to include him and elect him to board positions.

Among Benzel’s activities in Panhandle grower organizations is his unique involvement with the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center. He has been working with the extension center’s on-farm research team for several years by planting variety trials and participating on discussion boards. Benzel said it was his involvement with the bean commission that gave him the extension contacts and interest.

John Thomas is the crop/water systems extension educator positioned in Alliance and among his many duties is coordinating on-farm research for that area of the Panhandle. Benzel’s farm is one of a handful that are planting small plots, harvesting them and sharing the data to advance research. On-farm research initiatives study a multi-faceted number of factors including seed variety, bug infestations, weed management and harvest of the crops.

Thomas said the Benzel farm has been an asset to the research effort because of their direct harvest of beans and Benzel is a progressive farmer, always questioning current practices. For a number of years UNL extension has been conducting variety trials and driving inoculation and how that happened, if that was a positive yield and an economic benefit to the farmer. In addition to working with UNL extension research on the farming aspect, Benzel participates in the Nebraska on-farm research panel that meets across the state as well as grower organization meetings like the Dry Edible Bean Growers Association which recently held their annual meeting that included a panel with researchers and on-farm growers.

“I just appreciate growers that are willing to participate,” Thomas said. “It does take a little of their time, it slows them down a little bit. But they’re willing to participate, they learn and it also helps the community of growers to learn. So I appreciate guys like Steve (Benzel) that are willing to do this.”

Benzel adds that he and his brothers have a drill and a system that works good for smaller plots that are ideal for research. They have also been interested in direct harvest for over 10 years. Benzel describes direct harvest in a true farmer fashion by simply saying it is harvesting the plant while it is standing and ready to cut off, feeding it directly into the harvester.

While Benzel is active in furthering farm research in the Panhandle, the brothers will likely be the final instalment of the third generation farming family. His wife, Lori, teaches fourth grade at Grandview Elementary in Alliance and will be retiring soon. Their oldest son works with farmers as a loan officer in Sydney and their youngest son is a Lancaster county clerk living in Lincoln.

“Between the three of us (the brothers), we could handle the workload. So we really didn’t look down the road far enough to think well, maybe someday buy some land for these kids,” Benzel said. “We encouraged them to go off, get a college education and get jobs. Plus they just really never grew up working on the farm like we did. So that’s where we’re at. I think this just might be the end of the line for this bunch.”