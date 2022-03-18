STARS-FIRST RESPONDERS Jim Lawson::1

JIM LAWSON

A family of firefighters

Son, grandson follow in his first responder footsteps.

By CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Star-Herald

When Jim Lawson was a child in Mitchell, he had two dreams he wanted to accomplish. He wanted to become a Scotts Bluff County deputy sheriff and he wanted to become a firefighter. Over the course of his life, he’s been able to achieve both of his dreams and watch his family follow in his footsteps.

Jim joined the Gering Fire Department almost 51 years ago. He had recently gotten married and moved to the city, where he had been working at a department store there. A delivery driver to the store sponsored his department application. Jim was officially voted in as a firefighter on May 11, 1971.

Across his years of firefighting, Jim has served as a first responder in several other positions. He worked as a dispatcher for six years, a deputy sheriff for eight, and a criminal investigator for a dozen. He was a drug investigator for two more years. He is most known as a former sheriff of Scotts Bluff County, serving for three terms.

“All here at the place I wanted to work … working both of your dreams simultaneously? Oh, I’ve been blessed,” he said.

Jim isn’t the only firefighter in the Lawson family. His son, Jamy Lawson, and grandson, Andrew Lawson, also joined. Jamy has been with the Gering department for 27 years.

“I grew up around it. I remember coming down here all the time when I was a kid. Back then, kids were around here all the time … I figured that was probably what I was going to do,” Jamy said.

Andrew, meanwhile, never volunteered in Gering. He was with the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department for two years. Now that he has moved to Kimball, he is working to become a firefighter there.

Neither Jim nor Jamy particularly pushed for their sons to become firefighters; it was just something that happened. Both of the younger Lawsons have other first responder positions as well. Jamy works as a county dispatcher and his father said he always felt comfortable knowing he was on the other end of the line. Andrew serves as a police officer in Kimball.

“We have some really well-trained firefighters,” Jamy said. “Probably some of the best in the state, in my opinion.”

There are around 30 to 40 firefighters at the Gering station, a similar number as there were back when his father joined, according to Jamy.

Since the 1950s, six Gering firefighters have served as the president of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association — including Jim Lawson during the 1990s.

“I used to be the first one up the ladder, first one out of the door with a pack on, first one with an axe, first one to drive the truck. But that’s 50 years ago and I can feel the 50 years, so to speak,” he said.

Still, Jim does what he can now such as cooking food for the firefighters, cleaning the station, maintaining the trucks. There’s always something to do, he said. Hee likes to support the newer recruits as best he can.

Jamy said he wants to at least get to 30 years with the department. Father and son were both recognized a few years ago for a combined 75 years of service. Recently, the department honored Jim with a special golden axe in honor of his 50 years; he had it installed in his office this week.

Over the years, the elder Lawsons have had their share of memorable experiences. Jim said one of the first fires he faced occurred at the Minatare lumber yard. He says he had to learn how to operate the fire engine as he drove over there to combat it. One of Jamy’s first structure fires was actually at Andrew’s grandparent’s house, long before Andrew had been born. The pair can list off fires they’ve fought over the years like they just happened recently.

Listening to his father and grandfather talk about their experiences helped Andrew determine what careers he wanted to follow.

“I figured those were some pretty interesting or pretty cool stories,” he said, “and someday, when I have kids, I want to be able to tell them some stories of my own.”

He said that while fires are extremely dangerous, fighting them with other people makes for tight bonds and long-lasting memories.

Things have changed significantly in the years since Jim and Jamy joined the department. New technology has been introduced, as have new protocols.

“The old saying was ‘Put the wet stuff on the red stuff,’ but now there’s so many different levels,” Jim said.

Different certification levels and command structures make things complicated, but they also increase the ability for mutual aid between various departments.

Early in his firefighting career, for example, new certifications were unrolled to teach firefighters advanced emergency medical training. Jim was among 10 Gering firefighters who signed up to take the training; he was license number six across the entire state of Nebraska. Of all the firefighters he served alongside at the beginning of his career, he’s now the only one still working as a volunteer.

He said he holds his fellow volunteers in high regard.

“Guys like that didn’t set the bar, they were the bar,” he said.

Firefighting is a tight-knit community, Andrew said. Everybody knows what everybody else has gone through, and there’s never any reason not to stop training.

“Thank goodness there’s people out there who want to volunteer,” Jim added. “…If there’s anything I would’ve changed, I think I would’ve fibbed about my age so I could join sooner.”

The Lawsons are not the only family of firefighters in Gering. There are fathers and sons, grandfathers and granddaughters, even members whose firefighting history goes back generations longer. As Jim, Jamy and Andrew all say, firefighting takes a commitment.

“Even once you’ve got to 50 years … there’s always a reason to go out and try to better yourself each time because it makes your community a little safer,” Andrew said. “… It is definitely what I would call a family because it’s about helping each other through everything that we can.”

Jim said another one of his grandsons wants to be a firefighter when he grows up, too. For some families, their dedication runs deep.