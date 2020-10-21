State COVID-19 relief grants

The application period for the new grants begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and ends on Nov. 13. Most of the grants are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Under the CARES Act, the state must allocate its funds by the end of the year, or return them to the federal Treasury.

“So we’ve got some work to do to get this out the door,” Ricketts said.

About $146 million of the new grants will go toward what the governor called “Grow Nebraska 2.” That includes:

•$20 million for bars and restaurants, in $12,000 grants. Businesses that did not get grants in June are eligible for up to $24,000.

•$15 million for small-business stabilization and $10 million for livestock producers. The $12,000 grants are available only to entities that didn’t get grants in June.

•$22 million for cosmetic, massage and body art businesses, in $12,000-per-business grants.

•$20 million for events centers and sports arenas in grants of up to $50,000 based on the size of facilities.

•$15 million for ethanol plants, which cut production because of a decrease in travel and gasoline use; $6 million for zoos; and $3.2 million for movie theaters.