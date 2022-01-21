Statewide Narcan Program adds Bridgeport to Panhandle locations

Community Christian’s annual Enchilada Factory will soon be here

Community Christian students are already hard at work selling enchiladas for the upcoming Enchilada Factory. Each dozen is $20. Quarts of Taco Town’s famous Pork Chili are also available for $13.

If you would like to purchase, you can order from a CCS family, call the school office at 632-2230 or place your order online through the Fundraisers/Events tab at www.ccsneb.com. All pre-orders are due Jan. 31.

The Enchilada Factory will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 15-16. Students, families and volunteers will gather to prepare over 3,000 dozen enchiladas. Pre-sale customers can pick up their orders at the CCS gym on Tuesday 12-8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A limited number of enchiladas for walk-in purchase will be available on Wednesday beginning at noon and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

“The school is already buzzing,” CCS Director of Development Deanna Goranson, said. “Our student body looks forward to the excitement of the Enchilada Factory every year, and our staff is grateful that it remains our biggest annual fundraiser.”