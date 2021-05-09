Sunrise story from Sandra 2B jump to 4B

Voight said he has had many great adventures in his lifetime, but his acquisition of Sunrise 10 years ago has turned out to be more than he bargained for.

“My initial goal was to monetize the remaining iron resources, and to save what was left of the town,” Voight explained during a recent interview. “I had great success with the iron for three years, but the market faded as part of the commodity cycle. Hopefully, that part of my plan will re-start, but now, I spend much of my time involved in the historical aspect of Sunrise.

“When I bought it, I had no idea that there was an archaeological site here,” Voight said. “I first learned of the Powars II site when archaeologists George Frison and George Zeimens asked to study the area. From the first days of their research seven years ago, it was evident this is a very special place.”

Voight explained that surprising discoveries, often on a daily basis, include various types of ancient projectiles, the number of artifacts, the discovery of a tool-stone quarry, and large associated stone rings continue to amaze research personnel. Among the most interesting is the discovery of an intact 13,000 year-old ochre mine. The ochre pigment results in the red layer of “dust” that covers the area.