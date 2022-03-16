TeamMates feature::1

A promising program

TeamMates mentors and mentees share experiences with the program.

By EMILY KRZYZANOWSKI and SOPHIA MCANDREW

Star-Herald

TeamMates is a school based mentoring program that strives to help students succeed in life. Mentors meet with their mentees at school and try to meet at least once a week. Their goal is to guide their mentees and work with kids grades 4-12.

The program was originally started by Coach Tom Osborn and his wife, Nancy. Just recently they celebrated the 30th year of the program. There are 170 chapters in five5 states and 10,000+ student mentees involved.

The Scotts Bluff County Chapter includes Gering, Scottsbluff and Mitchell. For the younger mentees, the mentors try to get to know and create a bond with them and as the mentees get into middle school and high school, they work on goals for their futures, and their main goal is to see the mentees graduate high school.

Maurie Deines, Scotts Bluff County Chapter coordinator, first became involved in TeamMates as a mentor. She said that the program is “tremendous.”

Logan Reinpold, a member of the Scotts Bluff chapter, has been in the program since third grade.

“It is nice to have an adult to talk to and someone who asks about how (I’m) doing, what my goals are, what I want to do and help me set up my goals and make me aware of different scholarships,” he said. “The Christmas party and football games help me interact better with people.”

Kaleb Mack, another mentee in the program, said, “TeamMates is being able to have someone to talk to, and they’re just there to talk about your problems, school and home, talk about work. (They’re) there to help and want you to graduate.”

Mary Kay Haun is a retired elementary school principal. She saw TeamMates inaction at the elementary school and what great things they did to help kids. After Haun retired, they reached out and asked if she wanted to help and be one of the coordinators, to which she agreed.

Haun also has a mentee and has been with her since fifth grade and now her mentee is in seventh grade. It’s a worthwhile program, Haun said, and the mentors also learn from the mentees. They share interests with each other.

Deines’s mentee is Reinpold.

“Once a student and a mentee is matched, you can stay with that student till they graduate,” Deines said. “(I’ve) grown to really care about Logan and other mentees in the group.”

Haun said, “Our goal is to create quality mentoring relationships – (we’re trying to hit the number 70 – quality meaning meeting with the mentees at least once a week and for three or more years – and most of our present day mentors have three or more years.

“We have seen many students graduate from high school in all three districts. Several of the mentees have earned scholarships.”

Deines had the experience of seeing a mentee graduate and go on to higher education. While in high school this student got involved with HIPPA training and got a CNA license. He was also able to go to a hospital operating room with a surgeon and watch surgeries. These experiences empowered him to want to become a doctor. Now he is in physician assistant training in Lincoln.

Building a relationship with a student like that is what Deines loves about the program.

“(My favorite part is) getting to know a young person grow and become a good friend,” she said.

Haun said, “Like Maurie, I enjoy getting to know mentees and see them achieve and succeed.”

As for the mentees, the best part is always having someone in their corner.

“Having someone to talk to about anything,” is Reinpold’s favorite part, while Mack likes “knowing that there is someone there to talk to about a problem.”

To get involved you can either self-nominate or be nominated by someone.